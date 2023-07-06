Troy vs. James Madison to air on NFL Network

Published 3:13 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced that Troy’s Sept. 16 game against James Madison would air nationally on the NFL Network.

In 2022, Troy was featured on the NFL Network twice and will once again be returning to the network in 2023. Troy will face off against James Madison in both teams’ conference opener on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy. This will be just the third time that Troy and James Madison have ever faced off and the first time as a part of the Sun Belt.

Troy and James Madison last met in 1999, a 27-7 Trojan win. The first matchup occurred in 1994, a 26-24 Dukes win. Troy and James Madison are both coming off stellar 2022 campaigns. The Trojans won the Sun Belt Conference and finished with a 12-2 record, while James Madison went 8-3 in the Dukes’ first season in the Sun Belt with a 47-7 domination of Sun Belt runner-up Coastal Carolina in the regular season finale.

Additionally, the ULM vs. Army game on Sept. 2 will air on the NFL Network at 6 p.m., as well.

