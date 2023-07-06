Ray Money Jr.’s ‘Silly Saturdays’ returns July 15 Published 9:41 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Troy native Ray Money Jr. will be bringing his “Silly Saturdays” comedy event back to Flo’s Kitchen on Saturday, July 12, in Troy.

Money, a Troy native and veteran comedian, began bringing standup comedy events to his hometown earlier this year and has also begun bringing along other comedians with him.

“We’re trying to bring some really good entertainment to the city,” Money previously said about the events. “I’ve been doing comedy for 10 years and this is a place for me to work out material and to bring friends and people I know in comedy out to perform and make sure we have an amazing show each and every time. It’s a great space for other artist to have the ability to have a great place to showcase their talent and it’s also a chance for people in the city to come out and have a great, fun night at a reasonable price.”

This time around, New York native Zack Johnson will be joining the stage with Money.

Johnson is known as the “Upstate New York King of Comedy” and has been featured on Netflix and on Kevin Hart’s “Hart of the City” series on Comedy Central. Johnson tours all over the country, in colleges and clubs. He describes his brand of comedy as “observational comedy.”

“From making jokes about his personal triumphs to his innermost shortcomings, his story is extremely relatable to audiences, which makes him a crowd favorite,” Johnson’s website describes. “His in your face, tell it like it is, no holds barred style makes you look at your life and find it funny. His comedy is designed to make us question and rationalize the decisions we make in our everyday lives.”

Also, at the July 12 comedy event musical artist Dairra will be performing, as well. Dairra is a Chicago, Ill., native and graduate of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. She recently released a new single, titled “Vibes.”

This special event will feature two shows, one at 6:30 and another at 9:30 p.m., at Flo’s Kitchen in Troy. Flo’s Kitchen is located at 201 Love Street in Downtown Troy. Tickets start at $15 and there will be a special event menu, as well. Tickets can be purchased at, troycomedy.eventbrite.com.