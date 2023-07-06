Pike County announces volleyball schedule Published 11:29 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs have released their volleyball schedule as the 2023 season draws closer.

The Lady Dawgs enter into 2023 in the third year under head coach Erica Shepherd. Pike County will open the season at home on Aug. 24 against Barbour County before traveling to face Daleville on Aug. 29 and hosting county rival Charles Henderson on Aug. 31. The Lady Dawgs will then travel to Barbour County on Sept. 5.

The Lady Bulldogs open up area play with three straight road matches against New Brockton on Sept. 12, Straughn on Sept. 14 and Opp on Sept. 19. Pike County is back at home for area matches against New Brockton Sept. 21 and Opp on Sept. 25.

PCHS will take a break from area play on Sept. 28 on the road at Abbeville before hosting Daleville on Oct. 2 in a non-area match on Senior Night. The regular season comes to a close with two straight home matches against Straughn in an area match on Oct. 3 and Abbeville in a non-area matchup on Oct. 10. The Area Tournament takes place Oct. 16-19.