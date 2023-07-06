Brundidge Council makes purchases, renews contract Published 5:09 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Brundidge City Council postponed its regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday July 4, until Wednesday at 6 p.m.at Brundidge City Hall.

The council worked from a two-item agenda and discussed items of current interest to the city and its citizens.

The council discussed and approved the purchase of an $11,000 lawnmower that will be available for use by the city’s electric, water and street departments.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright said the new lawnmower is needed throughout the year but especially during the summer grass-growing season.

The council also considered the renewal of its agreement with Avenu-Business License Discovery/Recovery.

Wright said the agreement allows for Avenu-Business to discover or recover revenue from business licenses due the city.

“When a business operates in the city, it must have a license,” Wright said. “Most new businesses apply for a license. However, it’s possible for a business to operate within the city and for us not to know. The agreement with Avenu-Business allows them to keep a check on the business operations in Brundidge and make sure every business that operates in Brundidge has a license so no money is being lost.

The council voted to renew the contract with Avenu-Business.

Wright said the city’s Fourth of July Parade, fireworks show and activities were well attended and enjoyed.

The city manager also reported that the city’s fall youth football program will have a full roster but is in need of coaches for the season. The city has purchased 60 football helmets for the program. There could possibly be a player fee associated with that cost.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd reported that the R.E. Barr Nutrition Center is getting new computers for participant use. The computers will allow participants to take advantage of the internet and be more proficient in its use. Boyd said the center has an exercise program that is beneficial to its participants.

“We need more participants at the senior center,” she said. “In addition to the meals, the participants enjoy the games and programs offered.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green reported that a recent drug bust in cooperation with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was successful in getting drugs and guns off the city street.

More tickets are being written for speeding and other traffic violations and more DUI arrests are being made.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.