Troy’s fireworks viewed in town & on distant hilltops Published 8:10 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

If you were in the fringes of Barbour County and up around Josie, then you might have been able to view Troy’s version of the “Southern Lights” on the Fourth of July.

Dan Smith, director of the Troy Recreation Department, said Troy’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza Tuesday night was enjoyed by many in and around the City of Troy.

‘’We were very pleased with the fireworks display,” Smith said. “The feedback we have received from those who got to see the show has all been very positive. The fireworks show was a great way to wrap up the holiday.”

Smith said, from what he has learned, people in the Banks area and over into Barbour County were able to see Troy’s fireworks show.

Melissa Ingram said, yes, they could. In fact, she and more than 20 family members and friends enjoyed the Troy fireworks show from Josie, about 25 miles from Troy.

“We live up on a hill so I think that’s the reason we can see and enjoy Troy’s fireworks display on the Fourth of July,” Ingram said. “Being on a hill gives us a view that those, who live more on ground level, don’t have. We had a great time watching such a fantastic Fourth of July fireworks show.”

An added advantage to hilltop viewing, Ingram said, is that you can’t hear the popping, so little children can enjoy the fireworks, too.

Ingram said she joins many in expressing appreciation to the City of Troy for “sharing” the annual Fourth of July Fireworks with so many.