Troy Football adds three more to Class of 2024 Published 9:33 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

After Troy native Jywon Boyd committed to the Troy Trojans last Friday, Troy University received three more commitments for the 2024 Recruiting Class this week.

Westlake High School (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, East Central Community College (ECCC) defensive back EJ Fisk and Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) defensive back Navarion Benson all committed to Troy this week.

Benson is a 6-foot, 152-pound cornerback from Crystal Springs, Miss., who started his college career at Mississippi junior college (JUCO) Co-Lin. As a freshman at Co-Lin, Benson earned 37 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one fumble recovery and six pass breakups in nine games. Benson committed to Troy over an offer from Tuskegee.

Fisk is a 6-foot, 200-pound cornerback that played high school football at Saltillo High School in Mississippi. Fisk started his college career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he tallied 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and four pass breakups in eight games as a freshman. He transferred to ECCC during the offseason, where he is expected to graduate in December. Fisk was also a basketball star in high school.

Steward is a 6-foot-5-inch, 260-pound offensive and defensive lineman at Westlake High School in Georgia. Steward holds a number of Division I scholarship offers and chose to commit to Troy over offers from other schools like UAB, Middle Tennessee State, Jackson State, Austin Peay, Arkansas State, Alabama State, Navy and others.

Steward plays defensive end on defense and offensive tackle on offense in high school. He earned Class 2A-7A All-Region honors as a junior offensive lineman. Steward is expected to play on the offensive line in college. Steward is also a star in the classroom, earning a 4.0 GPA as a junior.

Troy’s Class of 2024 has heated up in recent weeks. Last week, JUCO defensive back Kris Robinson, Charles Henderson’s Jywon Boyd and Booker T. Washington athlete Elijah Hall Jr. all committed to Troy, as well. Troy also previously earned commitments from Montgomery quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle and Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis.