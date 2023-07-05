Lexington Truck & Tractor Pull in Lexington Published 8:09 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The high-octane action and thunder of big trucks and tractors are back at Lexington (Ala) Motorsports Park with the annual Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull August 11-12, 2023. The public is invited to witness two nights of exciting tractor and truck pulling, dirt throwin’ action.

Sanctioned by the Mid-South Pullers Association, the Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull brings loud powerful engines along with a whole lot of excitement to North Alabama each year. There are seven sanctioned classes each night with the stock gas trucks pulling on Friday night and stock diesel trucks pulling Saturday night after the sanctioned classes are complete. Truck and tractor pulling is known as the world’s most powerful motorsport due to the multi-engine modified tractor pullers and is the only motorsport where victory is measured by distance.

Plenty of food will be available from the concession stand including the famous Lexington tractor pull hamburgers and there will be a beer garden for guests 21 years and older.

Action is set to begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 6 p.m. Aug. 12 and everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Admission is $15 for 13 years old and older, $10 for children 6 to 12 years old and free admission for 5 years old and younger. Proceeds benefit the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.