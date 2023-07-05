Jarret Doege earns first CFL star Published 11:14 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

After throwing his first career touchdown the previous week, former Troy quarterback Jarret Doege earned his first career start in the Canadian Football League this past weekend in a 26-7 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Doege was named the starting quarterback for the Edmonton Elks the day before the game and had an up and down performance in his first pro start. Doege completed 19-of-33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown but he also threw three interceptions in the loss. Doege’s touchdown came on a three-yard pass in the third quarter – with Edmonton trailing 16-0 – and was the only score of the game for the Elks.

After a big game the prior week, fellow Trojan Chandler Worthy and his Montreal Alouettes fell 17-3 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this week. Worthy returned four kickoffs for 98 yards and four punts for 35 yards in the loss. He also caught one pass for five yards.