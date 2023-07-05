Fourth Of July Parade a big hit! Published 8:11 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The Meeksville Fourth of July Parade is a tradition that cannot be deterred by neither rain, nor sleet nor blazing hot sun.

On July 4, 2023, the roadway from Meeksville to Harmony Park was lined with flag wavers and candy catchers who enthusiastically celebrated America’s 247th year of independence all along the mile-long parade route.

Earnest Green, a member of the sponsoring Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department, said the parade was just what you would expect of an Independence Day Parade -American flags waving and red, white and blue stretching for a country mile.

“The grand marshals of the 2023 Meeksville Fourth of July Parade, Homer Wright and Rosa Bean, led the parade,” Green said. “We had horses, go-carts, golf-cars, all kinds of motorcycles, and Polaris ATVs, big and not-so-big. From Meeksville to Harmony Park everything was red, white and blue and everyone was having a good time.”

At Harmony Park, The Sheppards, entertained the large gathering of celebrating Americans with traditional music.

Everybody enjoyed the firemen’s barbecue from sandwiches to slabs and the fellowship that comes with such a traditional event, Green said, adding that it was a great day to be American.

On behalf of the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department, Green expressed appreciation to all those who made the Meeksville Fourth of July Parade a great success and extended an invitation to next year’s celebration, same day, same place.