‘Tupper’ announces special summer programs Published 8:04 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The Summer Reading Program at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is in full swing. But there is still much more to come, said Theresa Trawick, library director.

On July 13, “Tupper” will host Zoo-2-Go at 2:30 p.m. at the R. E. Barr Nutrition Center and all young readers are invited to attend this very special event, Trawick said.

Tupper Spirit Week dates are: Movie Day, July 10, 2 p.m.; Board Game Day, July 11, 2 p.m.; Video Game Madness, 2 p.m. July 12; and July 13, Book Character Dress-Up Day,

Awards Day will be at 2 p.m. July 20 via invitation only. At that time, all log book must be in and readers must have time in ReaderZone at least once between June 6 and July 14 to receive an invitation.

Saturday Movie Mornings are 10 a.m. July 8; July 15; July 22 and July 29. Bring a friend.

Splash Day is set for 2 p.m. July 21. All children and teens are welcome. Adult supervision is required. Water shoes are recommended.