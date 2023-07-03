Pet Photo Contest: Enter, vote

Published 8:10 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Entries in the Human Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest will be received until 3 p.m.  Monday August 28. The entry fee is $10.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. Votes are $1.

Entries may be mailed to HSPC, PO Box 296, Troy, AL 36081 or dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service; Haisten , Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.

(The dollars raised fund the HSPC’s spay and neuter program.…, the best way to reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and too often abused  animals in Pike County. Do it for RILEY!

