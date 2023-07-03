March For Babies held in Brundidge Published 8:07 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The City of Brundidge was the site of a March for Babies Community Walk Saturday sponsored by the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

Fraternity Member Chad Bivins of Brundidge was the organizer of the event.

Bivins said the March for Babies was established in 1970 and was previously called WalkAmerica.

“Funds raised by March for Babies’ events sponsor research and other programs to prevent preterm birth, birth defects and infant mortality,” Bivins said.

With thousands of events held each year throughout the United States, Bivins said March for Babies provides one of the simplest and most enjoyable ways to make a difference in the lives of babies and their loved ones.

“Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is proud to be a part of the movement to help babies, their moms and their families get a healthy and safe start,” Bivins said.

Brundidge City Councilman District 4, Byron Gaynor thanked Bivins and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity for hosting a March for Babies Walk in Brundidge. Gaynor expressed hope that the walk will become an annual event and help make a difference in lives of babies and their families.