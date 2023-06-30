Troy’s Earl Ingram appointed Rotary District Governor Published 12:21 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Troy resident Earl Ingram has been installed in the volunteer post of Rotary International District Governor for 2023-2024.

As district governor, Ingram will coordinate community and international service projects for the 48 clubs in the southern half of the State of Alabama, comprising District 6680. He will assume office officially on July 1 and will serve through June 30, 2024. Ingram is one of 529 Rotarians worldwide serving as a district governor this year.

Ingram, a member of the Troy Rotary Club since 1989, will also be responsible for organizing new Rotary Clubs and strengthening existing ones. During the installation ceremony in Troy, he said that his main goals for the coming year are to increase the ability of clubs to support the needs of those in their communities, as well as throughout the world that are in need.

The Rotary theme for the coming year is to “Create Hope in the World.”

“Imagine the hope we create if we act to place the needs of our communities above our needs for personal profit or gain,” Ingram said. “If we do, we will reflect what it means to be a Rotarian.”

Other areas of emphasis for Rotary include improving mental well-being of youth recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their education and personal development, improving literacy among the youth, empowering girls, strengthening the capacity to provide disaster relief to communities in south Alabama and building vibrant clubs with engaged, Rotarian-minded men and women.

Local Rotary clubs are involved in many local and international service activities throughout the year. The district and all 48 clubs provide strong support for Rotary International’s Global Polio Eradication Initiative and more than 25 clubs in the area are engaged in numerous service projects supporting improving basic education, community and economic development, disease prevention and maternal and child health care.

During the past year, District 6880 has been involved in community disaster relief efforts in Lee County and Selma, providing shelter for homeless in Ukraine and support for a skin bank to support burn victims in India.