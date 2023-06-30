Support local animal shelters Published 8:05 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Anyone who watches television has seen the infomercials of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The images of the suffering animals are not unlike the reality of the situation with unwanted dogs and cats in today’s world.

Tiffany Howington said “stray” animals have long been a concern but the situation is now nearing the critical stage.

“There just aren’t enough rescues and shelters to handle all the unwanted dogs and cats,” Howington said. “TARP is full and we just don’t have many place for more animals. More people are finding it hard to deal with the rising costs of food, rent and gas so they have to make a choice and, often, their choice is to surrender their dog or cat.”

While individuals, couples and families faced that hard decision, TARP struggles with space and with the cost of keeping the animals in the rescue’s care – food, cleaning supplies, towels newspapers and leashes.

The feed alone is a tremendous expense on top of the other expenses of caring for animals.

Howington said donations of any kind are greatly needed and appreciated and may be dropped off at the Pike Animal Shelter and Whaley Pecan Company.

And, of course, the most urgent need is space and that need can only be met through rescue.

“Our animals need homes and each time a dog or cat is rescued, we have the space for another animal that has been surrendered or abandoned,” Howington said. “We are grateful for the support of the Pike County community and encourage all pet owners to have their animals spayed/neutered. That is the best way to control the unwanted animal population.”

Teresa Cobb, Pike Animal Shelter operations manager said, too, that spay/neuter is the best answer to the growing unwanted animal situation.

“Adoption, of course, is what we want for all shelter animals,” Cobb said. “And, some interest is being shown, especially from young couples. But, we don’t have any room at all for big dogs.”

And, Cobb said, the bigger dogs are least likely to be adopted so that compounds the problem.

Donna Brockmann, Humane Society of Pike County president, agreed that spay/neuter is the best way to control the unwanted animal population in Pike or any other county.

“The unwanted animal situation has reached the point that something must be done,” Brockmann said. “And, the answer is spay and neuter, spay and neuter.

“If we spay and neuter on the front end, that precludes most all the issues at the back end. Everybody would like for these animals not to be where they are. They can’t help themselves. It’s up to us.”

Brockmann said the HSPC as dedicated $20,000 each of the last two years to its spay/neuter program.

“We encourage the support of the HSPC Pet Photo Contest,” Brockman said. “The entry fee for a pet is $10 and votes are only one dollar. Those dollars will provide front-end funding for the spay/neuter program and reduce the unwanted animals here in Pike County. What a blessing!”

Entries in the Human Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest will be received until 3 p.m. Monday August 28. The entry fee is $10.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. Votes are $1.

Entries may be mailed to HSPC, PO Box 296, Troy, AL 36081 or dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service; Haisten , Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.

(The dollars raised fund the HSPC’s spay and neuter program.…, the best way to reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and too often abused animals in Pike County. Rememebr RILEY!