Remember Riley Published 8:03 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Her name was Riley. She was surrendered by her owner. Owner surrenders are not required to have the seven day hold period – They can be euthanized immediately. This beautiful, happy girl that was good with other dogs and great with people was euthanized at a shelter this week along with three other dogs. None of the four had behavior issues….

“There just wasn’t space,” said Tiffany Howington of Troy Animal Rescue Project (TARP). “And rescues, including mine, are packed full. So, this beautiful girl with a beautiful smile, a hopeful face, and a great personality is dead. Think before you surrender your pet….it might not be a happy ending.”