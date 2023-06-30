July 1, 2023, Troy Police arrest reports
Published 8:08 pm Friday, June 30, 2023
June 23
Allen, Michael Eugene, Age 54, Alias warrant, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana
June 24
Thomas, Ja’moses D, Age 21, Alias warrant, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana
June 25
Minor, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Liptrot, Greg L, Age 49, Alias warrant
June 26
Ponder, Aisha, Age33, Forgery x3
Minor, Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief, Contempt of Court
Oglesby, Dale M, Age 51, Alias Warrant
Harley II, Randolph E, Age 36, Capias Warrant, Contempt of Court
Jackson, D’Ante D, Age 22, Possession of Methamphetamine, Governmental Operations, B/E Vehicle
June 27
Turner, Kenneth, Age 57, Reckless Endangerment
Mock, Amanda L, Age 42, Theft
Mahone, Barbara J, Age 44, Governmental Operations, Shoplifting
Butler, Michael, Age 61, Alias warrants
McWilliams Jr, Antonio L, Age 25, Capias Warrant
Sanders, Esther C, Age 61, Alias Warrants, Possession of Methamphetamine, Public Intoxication