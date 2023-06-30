July 1, 2023, Troy Police arrest reports

Published 8:08 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

June 23

Allen, Michael Eugene, Age 54, Alias warrant, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana

June 24

Thomas, Ja’moses D, Age 21, Alias warrant, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana

June 25

Minor, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Liptrot, Greg L, Age 49, Alias warrant

June 26

Ponder, Aisha, Age33, Forgery x3

Minor, Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief, Contempt of Court

Oglesby, Dale M, Age 51, Alias Warrant

Harley II, Randolph E, Age 36, Capias Warrant, Contempt of Court

Jackson, D’Ante D, Age 22, Possession of Methamphetamine, Governmental Operations, B/E Vehicle

June 27

Turner, Kenneth, Age 57, Reckless Endangerment

Mock, Amanda L, Age 42, Theft

Mahone, Barbara J, Age 44, Governmental Operations, Shoplifting

Butler, Michael, Age 61, Alias warrants

McWilliams Jr, Antonio L, Age 25, Capias Warrant

Sanders, Esther C, Age 61, Alias Warrants, Possession of Methamphetamine, Public Intoxication

