Hometown Hero: Jywon Boyd commits to Troy Published 5:41 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

The Troy Trojans received some good news on Friday when hometown star Jywon Boyd announced his commitment to Troy University.

Boyd, an incoming Charles Henderson senior athlete, previously announced that he had narrowed down his top choice of schools to Troy, Liberty, Memphis, Tulane and UAB. Boyd also holds scholarship offers from other schools like Arkansas State, Alabama State, Florida A&M, North Alabama and Tuskegee.

“It just felt like the right thing to do,” Boyd told The Messenger. “I already have a great support system here in Troy, so it just makes sense to play in front of my hometown crowd that already knows me. It’s an honor to play at the next level in your hometown where everyone already knows you.

“The love is already in Troy. Why go somewhere else where new people have to learn your face and all of that when I could stay home and my family gets to come to every game and get to learn from the guys that are at Troy now. I’m already close to a lot of the players and everything at Troy.”

Boyd is coming off a junior season that saw the 6-foot, 180-pounder earn All-Messenger and All-State honors after becoming the “Swiss Army Knife” for the Trojans. He caught 60 passes for 1,218 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense, while also rushing for 342 yards and two touchdowns and passing for another score. On defense, he tallied 71 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He also returned three kicks for touchdowns.

Boyd, who plays his high school games at Veterans Memorial Stadium, said Troy Coach Jon Sumrall had a big impact on his decision.

“He was the main guy really,” Boyd emphasized. “He had the biggest impact on me. He told me what it was and wasn’t, he kept it real with me from the jump.

“He told me, ‘You come with us and we’ll win and you’ll be a big part if helping this team win and helping us get to the college playoffs.’ That’s what we’re shooting for, getting to the playoffs once this Class of ’24 gets there. He was like a father figure to me, letting me know what to look for and what to expect at the next level.”

Boyd is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 55 overall athlete in the country. He captured All-Messenger Offensive Player of the Year honors last year and was also All-Messenger in basketball and had a successful track season, as well.

Boyd’s cousin, Pike County star Ian Foster, signed with Marshall earlier this year. That fact is not lost on Boyd.

“I’ve been thinking about that the whole time,” Boyd said. “Not many of our family members have really got to college – or didn’t stay long if they did – so me and Ian are making the Troy and Brundidge area more known to other people in other states. What we’re doing not too many people have done in Pike County. It will be an honor to play against him in college, I’m just happy we’ll get to play against each other.”

Boyd said that he’s coming to Troy as a receiver but is open to playing anywhere.

“Mainly focusing on receiver right now but if it comes to it, I’ll play defense, too,” he said. “I want to play both sides. We’ll talk about that but right now, I’ll be concentrating on receiver.”

Boyd is already thinking about what he wants to accomplish at the next level.

“First off, I want to graduate,” he emphasized. “That’s the big thing but I’m also looking forward to my first college touchdown and my first college pick. I also want to get bigger, I want to get bigger in college. That’s a big thing for me.”

While he’s excited to start his college career, Boyd is also focused on a big senior campaign, as well.

“I want to help us win a state championship, go back and win it this time,” he emphatically said. “I broke 1,000 yards last year and I want to try to reach 2,000 yards this year, maybe get 30 touchdowns. The biggest thing I just want to stay consistent.”

Boyd’s commitment comes just a day after junior college safety Kris Robinson committed to the Trojans. Boyd and Robinson join a Class of 2024 that includes Montgomery quarterback Caleb McCreary, Tuskegee athlete Elijah Hall, Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis and Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle.