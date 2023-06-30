Clearing of museum nature trail underway Published 8:10 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Although it was a hot summer day for June in Alabama, Barbara Tatom, director of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, had hiking on her mind.

“Not today but some day soon,” Tatpm said.

The museum director has reason to be optimistic about the re-opening of the nature trail at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama. Work is underway and, although much is to be done, just the removal of one fallen tree or a wagon load of limbs or the clearing of overgrown thicket is reason for optimism, Tatom said.

“The nature trail had to be closed because it was not safe for hiking,” Tatom said. “There was just too much to be done in order to keep the nature trail open.”

The Nature Trail encompasses between 35 and 40 acres of woodland and vegetation, wide trails, an overlook and benches for resting or just enjoying nature.

“The trail wraps around the museum from the covered bridge to the north side of the grounds,” Tatom said. “It is a wonderful place for hiking or just enjoying a good book and Mother Nature. We are optimistic about getting the Nature Trail open for those who enjoy nature walks and so those who visit the Pioneer Museum of Alabama can enjoy the South Alabama outdoors.”

Of course, there is much work that must be done by with professional machinery but there is also a lot that can be done with volunteer help. Members of Boy Scout Troop 41 have been involved with the Nature Trail project and other cleanup efforts at the museum. The benches along the trail were Eagle Scout projects.

Tatom said Scouts have provided a lot of volunteer man-hours at the museum and their contributions have been greatly appreciated as have been the volunteer efforts of those who have removed stumps, limbs and cleared paths through the undergrowth and other debris.

Funding from the Wiregrass RC&D and support from the City of Troy related to the re-opening of the nature trail has been very beneficial.

As the Pioneer Museum of Alabama moves forward with the re-opening of the nature trail, volunteers will be greatly appreciated and will facilitate the reopening of the nature trail even sooner.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For information about volunteer opportunities, call 334-566-3597.