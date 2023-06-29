Traffic fatality claims life of Brundidge man. Published 9:07 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening claimed the life of Brundidge man Charles Spears.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. on June 28 when the 1986 Honda CMX 450 motorcycle that Charles Ralph Spears, 41, of Brundidge collided head-on with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandy Lynne Quattlebaum, 30, of Troy. The crash occurred on Pike County Road 2290, 10 miles south of Troy.

Spears was pronounced dead at the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating the incident.