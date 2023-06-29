The Kennedy welcomed Girls State Published 6:44 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The opening banquet for the staff and counselors of the 2023 session of the American Legion Auxiliary Alabama Girls State event was recently held at the historic Kennedy Lodging and Events in Brundidge.

The event kicked off the Girls State annual weeklong program held at Troy University June through 9.

Alabama Girls State is a fun-filled, hands-on learning experience for the state’s best and brightest high school girls who have been handpicked by the Auxiliary and high school counselors.

The program epitomizes Alabama’s mission to honor those who have served in the U.S. Military and have brought us our freedoms through their enduring commitment to develop young women as future leaders who are grounded in patriotism and Americanism. The Girls State opportunity offers these young women the chance to become knowledgeable of the sacred democratic process and how our republic form of government works at the state and national levels.

The first Girls State was conducted in 1938 and since 1948 has become a regular part of the Auxiliary’s better citizenship activity nationwide.

The Kennedy was honored to host such a wonderful, dedicated group. The rich history of The Kennedy offered the ladies a perfect mixture of appreciation of history and a reflection of the past. Beautifully decorated tables were set in the grand hallway and dining area of this historic home. The stately Victorian home was built in 1904 for Brundidge doctor, Colin McSwean. The home has recently been added to the Alabama Historic Registry. The beautiful porch and lawn offered the young ladies the perfect location to create their introduction videos which were shown at the opening ceremony held in the Crosby Theatre at Troy University.

The 2023 Pike County Girl’s State participants include: Ellie Claire Stevens, Pike Liberal Arts; Anyah McLendon, Pike County High School; Bess Dunn, Charles Henderson High School; and Harlee Bennett, Goshen High School.

This event was organized by Troy University’s Director of Student Involvement, Barbara Patterson who is the Girl’s State Liason. The women from the American Legion Unit 70 in Troy, Shirley Reddoch, Debra Norton Berry, Joyce Dix and Lynn Sutton donated their assistance with the dinner.