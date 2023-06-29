Taylor Smartt promoted to associate head coach at FAU Published 2:53 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

On June 29, Troy native Taylor Smartt was promoted to associate head coach of the Florida Atlantic University softball team.

Smartt was hired by FAU in 2022 after spending her entire coaching – and playing – career at Troy University prior.

“I am very honored and excited to be named associate head coach,” Smartt said. “I am grateful to (Head Coach) Jordan Clark for her confidence in me and my abilities to help move this program forward.

“I am thankful that our Director of Athletics Brian White is committed to our staff and program. I look forward to this opportunity to serve in this role to continue empowering and growing young women.”

Smartt grew up in Troy, the daughter of longtime Troy Baseball Coach Mark Smartt. Mark Smartt played college baseball at Troy – winning national championships in 1986 and 1987 – and spent 12 years as an assistant coach at Troy before serving as head coach from 2016 through 2021. Her brother, Chase, is the current head baseball coach at Charles Henderson High School.

Taylor Smartt was a member of the CHHS varsity team from her seventh grade season on, playing five different positions with the Lady Trojans. As a senior, Smartt hit .380 at shortstop and belted three home runs with 32 RBIs. She was a North/South All-Star and won South MVP, as well.

Smartt went on to sign with Troy and was a standout with the Trojans for four seasons. She earned her career with a .227 batting average in 191 starts with 62 runs, 21 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 40 RBIs and 62 runs. She also tallied 387 career putouts, 338 assists and 23 double plays on defense with a .958 fielding percentage.

Smartt earned NFCA All-Region honors as a freshman and also earned NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.

Smartt started her coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Troy in 2015 and then spent the next seven seasons as a full-time coach. She was an assistant coach for six seasons and served as co-interim head coach in 2022 with Holly Ward.

Smartt worked primarily with the infielders on defense and hitting at Troy. A number of players set school records at the plate under Smartt and her infielders recorded a .980 fielding percentage in 2020, sixth best in the country. The Trojans went 31-21 with Smartt and Ward as co-interim head coaches in 2022.

In 2023, Smartt coached primarily the FAU defense, helping guide the Owls to a .974 fielding percentage, which was second in the conference. FAU had the second-fewest errors in the league, as well.