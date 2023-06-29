Donna Jones Honored by Exchange Club Published 6:44 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

Donna McLaney Jones, a 12-year member of the Troy Exchange Club, has been recognized and honored with several Exchange Club district awards for her contributions to the local Exchange Club and the District’s 23 clubs.

Jones said she is appreciative of the awards and is thankful for the opportunities she has to “exchange” ideas on making communities better and to put those ideas to work in the local community.

The awards were presented at the Exchange Club’s District Convention at Cheaha State Park near Anniston in June.

Jones was recognized as the Exchangite of the Year, 2022-23. The award is presented to an Exchange Club member who has demonstrated individual commitment to the values of Exchange and his or her community.

Jones was recognized as a New Club Builder, who has gone out of her/his way to promote Exchange and to build clubs in support of Exchange across the state. A New Club Builder has also generated greater interest in Exchange and for the ideals for which it stands.

Jones said she is excited that an Excel Club (Exchange school club) has been organized at Crenshaw Christian School in Luverne.

“The Excel Club there has 40 members and is going strong,” Jones said. “Pike Liberal Art School in Troy also has an Excel Club and we are hoping to soon have Excel Clubs at other local high schools.”

Jones was also recognized as an Exchange Distinguished Director and honored for the work she has done throughout the state. She was also recognized for her efforts to keep in contact with other clubs to keep them updated on district and national events and activities and also in contact with other clubs throughout the district.