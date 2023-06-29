Colley Line Dancers entertain at THRC Published 6:45 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Colley Line Dancers entertained the residents of Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday afternoon.

The line dancers, led by Beverly Capozzoli, performed a variety of line dances and had the TH&R residents clapping their hands and tapping their toes to the music.

‘If they’d ask me, I would get up and dance,” one resident said, laughing. “But, I reckon ‘I’ll just dance in my seat.”

Catherine Jordan, Colley Senior Complex director, said the line dancing class is a popular class at the complex and it is open to any seniors who enjoy dancing and/or would like a fun way to exercise.”

Line dancing is a good exercise for any age, Jordan said.

Line dancing improves coordination and balance. Line dancing increases cardiovascular health and brain memory.

“Even though you might not think about it, line dancing does help with memory,” Jordan said. “You really have to concentrate to learn all those different dance steps. The dances are different so there are a lot of steps to learn.

“And, socialization is big part of line dancing. The dancers enjoy each other and they also enjoy going to different places to perform. Line dancing is good in many ways and, you can just keep on dancing.”

Another good thing about the line dancing class is that it’s open to beginners with the opportunity to move up to the advanced class and soon be a performing line dancer.

The line dancing classes meet on Tuesdays (beginners) and Thursdays (advanced) both at 2 p.m. Those interested in the class are encourage to come and “dance with us.”