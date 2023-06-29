All roads lead to Meeksville on July 4 Published 6:43 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The countdown has begun to Independence Day 2023 and, on that day, all roads will lead to Meeksville.

Already horses are being groomed and anything with a motor is being oiled in preparation for the Meeksville Fourth of July Parade. Lineup will begin at 9 a.m. at the old Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. and parade down the road to Harmony Park.

Volunteer Firefighter Earnest Green said everyone is invited to participate in the parade.

“All you need to do is come and get in line,” Green said. “You can ride anything – a horse, a tractor, a tricycle or you can push a lawnmower if you want to or just walk and wave a flag.”

The parade route is a about a mile and will end at shady Harmony Park.

“Looks like it’s going to be a hot Fourth of July so we’ll have bottled water available along the parade route,” Green said. “A lot of people like to watch the parade from the roadside and they bring umbrellas to keep off the sun and there is some shade along the route. But the most shade is around and in the park.”

The Meeksville Fourth of July Parade will end at Harmony Park and everyone is invite to stay and enjoy traditional Fourth of July foods and great entertainment.

“And, we have a nice playground area for the kids,” Green said.

The Meeksville Fire Department will have its famous barbecue sandwiches and plates, including pulled pork, and ribs, short to slabs.

Green said the entertainment will include country and gospel music and will feature several groups.

“The Fourth of July will be a fun day at Meeksville,” Green said. “We invited everyone to come for the parade and stay for the food and fellowship. Let’s celebrate together as Americans.”