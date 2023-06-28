World Series Bound: Troy 6U Sweetees win State Title Published 10:49 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Troy 6U Sweetees All-Stars captured a Dixie Softball 6U State Championship this past weekend and will now head to Louisiana to compete in the World Series.

Troy’s 6U team made the trip to Eufaula and won the state championship, but Head Coach Will Starling was most proud of the way his players worked heading into the tournament.

“It’s exciting, I was super proud of them,” Starling said. “I was proud of them, not so much for winning the tournament but I’ve been proud of them for the hard work they’ve put in throughout practices.

“It’s not easy for a 6-year-old to go out there and practice for two hours three to four days a week. I have been really proud of them and we have a really good group. Those girls get along really well and we have a really good group of parents, too. I’m just proud of the whole ordeal.”

The Troy 6U Sweetees will travel to Alexandria, La., July 28-31 to compete in the Dixie Softball 6U Sweetees World Series. Starling, though, said he just wants his players to have a good experience there more than anything.

“There is a fine line, you can’t be a drill sergeant to six-year olds,” he said. “We’re going all the way to Alexandria, La., to win it but we want the best experience possible for our girls and our families. That’s the biggest thing. I tell people all the time that you have to be able to give them a hug when they’re six. They have to know you love them but we also want to teach (the game) the right way.”

Teaching the game the right way is why Troy Parks and Recreation Director Dan Smith believes that Starling and the other coaches in the rec leagues are building a foundation for future baseball and softball programs.

“The first reaction for everyone is, ‘Six year old girls, that can’t be much softball’ but to watch them play is amazing,” Smith said at the June 27 Troy City Council Meeting. “The coaches – baseball and softball – do such a great job with them. I’ve had conversations with a number of people today and we believe these teams at an early age are having fun but they are also learning a lot of fundamentals that help build the foundation for future programs at our high schools.”

The Troy 6U Sweetees feature Turner Rhodes, Sawyer Blair, Ivey Webb, Emalynn Dunsieth, Harper Motes, Kinsley Jackson, Scarlett Ingram, Colin Pugh, Zaylie Sullins, Mary George Crowe, Ansley Starling and Zoey King.