Troy BoE approves personnel actions

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

At the June 27 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting a number of personnel actions were approved.

The school board also approved the surplus of Child Nutrition Program equipment that can no longer be used and approved three out-of-district students for the 2023-2024 school year. The board also approved the annual evaluation of the superintendent and chief school financial officer.

The following list of personnel actions were unanimously approved.

Employment:

Johnathan Phillips, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);

Lyndsey Uhlich, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);

Ashlyn Mabray, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);

Tyler Logan, band director, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 1);

Madison Panter, volunteer color guard instructor, Charles Henderson High School (effective June 28);

Alissa Jordan, science teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2); and

Tori Carter, special education aide, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2).

