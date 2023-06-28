Troy BoE approves personnel actions
Published 9:19 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023
At the June 27 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting a number of personnel actions were approved.
The school board also approved the surplus of Child Nutrition Program equipment that can no longer be used and approved three out-of-district students for the 2023-2024 school year. The board also approved the annual evaluation of the superintendent and chief school financial officer.
The following list of personnel actions were unanimously approved.
Employment:
Johnathan Phillips, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);
Lyndsey Uhlich, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);
Ashlyn Mabray, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);
Tyler Logan, band director, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 1);
Madison Panter, volunteer color guard instructor, Charles Henderson High School (effective June 28);
Alissa Jordan, science teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2); and
Tori Carter, special education aide, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2).