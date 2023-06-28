Troy Athletics Announces Return of Young Alumni Packages Published 11:06 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Troy Athletics announced Wednesday the Young Alumni Ticket Packages for the upcoming 2023-24 athletics season. Featuring two different package types, Troy alums who earned their undergraduate degrees within the last three years are eligible for participation.

“We are excited to reinvigorate and launch our new Young Alumni Program, whose aim is to engage and foster relationships with recent graduates of Troy University,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “These two packages are loaded with amazing benefits for our recent graduates to take advantage of as they start their professional careers.”

Eligible alums can sign up for either of the two packages by visiting TroyTrojans.com/YoungAlumni and using the promo code YOUNGALUMNI or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467).

Football Only Package – $100

One General Admission Football Season Ticket

Football Parking Pass

Trojan Warrior Club Membership

Alumni Association Membership

All Sports Package – $150