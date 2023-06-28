Mark you calendar for these upcoming Independence Day events

Published 6:20 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Meeksville Independence Day Parade will be a 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Lineup will be at the former Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department. The parade will end at Harmony Park where there will be barbecue, burgers and other festival foods. The playground will be open for kids. Music, food and fellowship will be at the pavilion. The parade is sponsored by the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Troy Fireworks Extravaganza will be at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with viewing at Veterans Memorial Stadium.  However, there are many great  areas in the city from which to view the fireworks display.

The Troy City Fireworks Extravaganza is made possible by the City of Troy and Troy Parks and Recreation.

