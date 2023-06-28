Coon dogs to enter Pet Photo Contest? Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Word around town is that coon dogs countywide are howling with excitement about the recent news that the Redboned Coonhound has been named as the top choice for Alabama’s Official State Dog.

According to a statewide poll the Redbone Coonhound, with its striking red coat and hunting abilities, has been a cherished part of Alabama’s culture for generations and is deserving of being Alabama’s Official State Dog.

The Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest is underway so, with this information from apricotcontent.com, who knows how many coon dogs might be spotlighted in the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Calendar.

Donna Brockman, HSPC president, said coon dogs, all dogs, cats and family pets may be featured on the annual Pet Photo Calendar.

The number of entries in growing toward last year’s 93 total but Brockmann cautions pet owners not to let the lazy-hazy days of summer cause the deadline for entering their pets in the 2024 Pet Photo Contest to sneak up on them.

The deadline for entering pets is August 28 with the last opportunity to vote for a pet set at 5 p.m. September 9.

“The funds raised by the Pet Photo Contest and calendar sales fund the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter contest,” Brockman said. “The best and most effective way to control the animal overpopulation is to have animals spayed/neutered. That is the humane way to reduce the number of the unwanted animals.”

Entering a pet in the HSPC’s annual Pet Photo Contest is a fun way to reduce the misery of unwanted animals.”

The rules for the HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest may be found on the HSPC website at www.pikehumane.org. The entry fee, photos and/or votes may also be dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.