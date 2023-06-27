Obituary, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Janet Davis Barron

Mrs. Janet Davis Barron, a resident of Ozark went to be with her Lord and Savior early Monday morning, June 26, 2023, at Flowers Hospital with her family by her side. She was 67 years old.

Funeral services for Mrs. Barron will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Ozark with Dr. Scott E. Thompson, Reverend Jim Hill and Reverend Clifton McWhorter officiating. Interment will follow in Southside Baptist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, June, 27 2023.

Mrs. Barron was born June 19, 1956, in Pike County, Alabama to the late L.W. Davis and Beulah Hussey Davis. She was a 1974 graduate of Pike County High School. At a young age Janet met the love of her life, Larry, and was married in 1976. Janet was one of the first staff members with Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center where she worked for 15 years. She loved to read, travel, and spend time with her grandkids. She was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and loved her adult Sunday school class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Larry Barron, Her sisters Betty Corley and Sallie Ann Welch.

She is survived by her two sons, Jonathan Barron (Amanda) of Dothan and Matthew Barron (Ericka) of Ozark; four grandchildren Taylor, Layne, Gracelyn, and Maggie. One sister Sue Flowers (William) of Goshen and one brother, Billy Davis (Melba) of Ariton. Several nieces, nephews and numerous family members also survive.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church.