Staff Sergeant Lytelia Berry Parade Grand Marshal
June 26, 2023

Staff Sergeant Lytelia Theresa Berry was honored as the grand marshal of the 2023 Brundidge Independence Day Parade.

Berry said she was honored to be the parade grand marshal, just as she is honored to have served her country.

Berry joined the military at the cutoff age of 35 and performed her Military Occupational Specialist (MOS) as a Motor Transport Operator and Army Culinary Specialist and an as an instructor.

In 2003, Berry completed one tour of Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom and serve her country for 20 years before retiring.

In August 2003, Berry began her teaching career with Troy City Schools. While employed with the Troy City Schools, Berry was chosen Teacher of the year in 2007 and 2012. She later relocated and taught in the Elba City Schools for five years. She was later recognized at Teacher of the Year at Pike County Elementary School in 2021 and 2023.

Berry is currently employed with Pike County Schools as a fifth-grade teacher. She also serves as the Pike County Elementary computer science teacher.