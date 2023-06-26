New bowling alley set to bring the ‘GoodTimes’ to Troy Published 11:57 am Monday, June 26, 2023

GoodTimes, a new bowling alley that is schedule to open this fall, has broken ground and construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The project was originally slated to begin construction in 2022. The Messenger spoke with GoodTimes owner Scott Good on Monday and Good said that the goal is to have the bowling alley open the first week of October, weather permitting. Good said that the slab for the bowling alley will be poured this week and the construction on the building is expected to begin following that.

Good is the owner of GoodTimes in Auburn, a bowling alley that has been in operation there since 2018.

“Several of the folks in Troy, (City of Troy Community Liaison) Cameron (Rice) and Mayor (Jason) Reeves visited GoodTimes in Auburn and told me that if I ever thought about expanding I should think about Troy,” Good recalled. “I had never even been to Troy but after we had met, I was invited to Troy and met with Cameron and Mayor Reeves and we drove around Troy and I felt like it was a nice town. There is really nothing down there for families and college kids to do, so I felt like it was a great opportunity and a perfect fit.”

Good is a Phenix City native that was a competitive league bowler for years and owned and operated a pro shop in Columbus, Ga., for more than two decades.

“My dad was a very big advocate for pushing bowling and he was a good bowler,” Good said. “I followed in his foot steps and we owned a pro shop that drilled and fit bowling balls with shoes and shirts and all of that sort of (bowling) paraphernalia. I was located in a bowling alley over in Columbus for 28 years.”

GoodTimes will feature 16 bowling lanes and is expected to also house between 35-45 arcade games, making it not only Troy’s only bowling alley but the only arcade in town, as well. Additionally, GoodTimes will have a redemption room for prizes and will also have a full-service kitchen and bar.

GoodTimes will be located adjacent to Publix, next to the site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille, which is also expected to open this fall. A hotel is also expected in the shopping center in the future, as well.