Jamauri McClure commits to South Alabama Published 9:14 am Monday, June 26, 2023

This past weekend, incoming Goshen High School senior Jamauri McClure announced his decision to commit to the University of South Alabama to continue his college career.

McClure committed to South Alabama over a number of scholarship offers from other schools like Ole Miss, Troy, Purdue, Cincinnati, Toledo, Tulane, Miami (Ohio), UAB, Western Michigan, Alabama State, Jacksonville State and Alcorn State.

After not playing as a sophomore in 2021, McClure exploded onto the scene in 2022 and earned Class 2A All-State honors with 1,173 yards and 16 touchdowns on 121 carries along with catching 12 passes for 354 yards and seven touchdowns. He also earned All-Messenger honors as a junior and was a starter on defense, as well.

McClure came into the spring with no college offers but really began to garner attention from colleges after showing off his blazing speed during the track and field season. He earned two state runner-up finishes in the 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles.

His impressive speed has also been displayed at various football camps this summer, as well. On June 18, McClure posted a 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash at football camp on the campus of Florida State University. For comparison, receivers run the fasted 40-yard dash times, on average, in the NFL. The average time for NFL receivers is 4.48 seconds.