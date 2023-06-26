Doege makes pro football debut, Worthy shines for Montreal Published 11:07 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Former Troy Trojan Jarret Doege made his professional football debut this weekend for the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks and managed to throw his first career touchdown in the process.

With the Elks trailing big in the third quarter, Doege made his professional debut and proceeded to throw a 4-yard touchdown pass. Late in the game, he also heaved an 84-yard touchdown pass. Doege finished his CFL debut with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-11 passing. Ultimately, the Elks would lose 43-31.

Jarret Doege doesn’t care if his teams down 18, he’s gonna fight until the last whistlepic.twitter.com/kXhjJeJ858 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) June 26, 2023

After playing at Bowling Green, West Virginia and Western Kentucky, Doege came to Troy for his final year of college eligibility last season as the nation’s leading active passer. He played in seven games for the Trojans, completing 44-of-64 pass attempts for 575 yards and five touchdowns.

Former Trojan Chandler Worthy also had a big day for the Montreal Alouettes in a 38-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Worthy caught one pass for 12 yards along with returning four kickoffs for 77 yards and six punts for 86 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came with the Alouettes trailing 6-0 late in the first quarter, giving Montreal its first lead of the game. It was also Worthy’s first touchdown of the season.