Brundidge celebrates America’s 247 years of freedom Published 7:34 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

The 2023 Independence Day Parade on Saturday in Brundidge ushered in an afternoon of music and fellowship followed by a fireworks display that was viewed from downtown Brundidge and throughout the city.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said the city welcomed the Miss and Little Miss representatives from throughout South Alabama and parts of Northwest Florida to the city’s Independence Day Parade.

“We welcomed these young ladies along with all those who participated in our patriotic parade,” Boyd said. “We also thank all of those who lined Main Street to celebrate being Americans.”

Boyd thanked Latera Baxter, the parade coordinator, and the Brundidge Business Association for making the parade and the Queens’ Reception such a great success.

In the afternoon, DjHendock Henry Everette provided music at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the Bass House for an afternoon of community fellowship.

Boyd also expressed appreciation to Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright and all city employees for their commitment and their efforts to make the 2023 Independence Day celebration successful and memorable for those in attendance.

“Anytime our community comes together to acknowledge and celebrate the opportunities and blessings that we have as Americans, it is a great day,” Boyd said.

At nightfall, the City of Brundidge presented a fireworks display in celebration of the freedoms that Americans enjoy and in honor of those who were the founders of America’s freedoms and those who have fought and died to preserve them.