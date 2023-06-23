Wandering to and fro into the past and present Published 8:10 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts has long been known for its ability to bring outstanding art exhibitions to town. Each and every exhibit has received high acclaim. However, sometimes, there are those exhibitions that “you’ve just got to make time to see.

Cynthia Wagner’s “To and Fro: Wandering the Halls of the Past and Present” is one of those.

Andrea Pack, JCA director, said “To and Fro” is one of the “must see” exhibits.

“Cynthia is skilled in photography, digital editing, hand-marbled papers, collage, painting and drawing,” Pack said. “Her pieces are large scale and colorful. She mixes old with new, giving her work a modern feel. In our Kirk Gallery, her smaller pieces are assembled Victorian parlor-style which I love. This exhibit is one I highly recommend.”

Cynthia Wagner received her degree in art and design from Indiana University in Indianapolis. She was born and raised in Colorado but now lives in Huntsville. Her work has been recently featured in galleries from New York to as nearby at Montgomery. Now, Cynthia Wagner’s work can be enjoyed and appreciated right here in Troy, Alabama.

Cynthia Wagner’s work takes viewers to imaginary worlds that are yet to be fully explored. Her work is exciting and inviting.

Wagner said through her two- and three- dimensional works, she explores the struggles and the beauty of being human while also providing glimpses into the cultural landscape, myths and the human psyche.

“I draw inspiration from my love for antique items, furniture, clothing, architecture and vintage photographs,” Wagner said. “My sensitivity to nature, color and light also influences my work.”

Wagner uses a combination of painting, collage, sculpture and photography to connect the past, present and future.

“My pieces incorporate a range of mediums, including oil and acrylic paints, ink drawings, hand-marbled papers, cast-off domestic objects, fabric, vintage portraits and contemporary digital photographs.”

Those who view “To and Fro: Wandering the Halls of Past and Present” will find the journey fascinating and will find that their first “wandering” will lead to the next, Pack said.

Everyone who appreciates great artwork and the ability of an artist to tell stories and to lead world explorations through digital, collage, mixed media and painting will be intrigued by the artwork of Cynthia Wagner.

The Jonson Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.