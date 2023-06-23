Troy lands commitment from three-start in-state athlete Published 12:58 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

On Friday, Booker T. Washington senior athlete Elijah Hall Jr. announced via social media that he was committing to play college football at Troy University.

Hall, a 5-foot-10-inch and 175-pounder, is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 66 overall prospect in Alabama. Hall had previously announced that he had narrowed his college choices down to Troy, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas, South Carolina and Indiana. He also held offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Army, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, Navy, Southern Miss and UAB.

The Tuskegee native has been a standout in all phases of the game for Booker T. Washington, playing quarterback, running back, safety and returning kicks. As a quarterback last season, Hall completed 110-of-192 passes for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for an eye-popping 1,839 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, though, Hall was an absolutely menace. He recorded 56 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and eight interceptions at safety. He returned those picks for a total of 288 yards and a touchdown. He also returned one punt for a touchdown for BTW. He earned First-Team All-State honors as a defensive back.