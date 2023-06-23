Summer camps end with an ‘art explosion’ Published 8:15 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

This summer, the Johnson Center for the Arts in downtown Troy presented “Summer Art Explosion,” three summer camps with 24 students attending each camp. The students rotated between visual arts classes at Art by the Tracks and drama/movement classes taught next door at The Studio.

Reagan Daniels, camp director, said the camp was a great success with the students enjoying learning about art and movement through a variety of activities and about sharing through the story of a fish with shiny scales.

On Thursday, the third of the “Summer Art Explosion” camps presented a program based on “The Rainbow Fish,” a story about a unique fish with shimmering scales.

The other fish admired him and ask The Rainbow Fish for some of his scales because they wanted to share in his beauty. At first, the Rainbow Fish was reluctant to share his scales. But, in time, he decided to share his shimmering scales. In doing so, he found pleasure in sharing his scales. The story was an encouraging story about sharing for the young campers.

The program featured the backdrop of “shimmering artwork” by the students and the “moving” story of a fish that learned to share.

Both Daniels and Hope Scarbrough, art educator, said the “Summer Art Explosion” camps were fun-learning opportunities for the campers. They learned about colors, about movement and how they work together to tell a story.

The program was the culmination of the camp and also an opportunity for parents to see and hear what the camp was all about.

The directors said, in addition to participating in art and movement activities, the camp was also an opportunity for the campers to strengthen existing friendships and cultivate new ones. And, was an opportunity to showcase what they had learned and done for the enjoyment of their families and friends.