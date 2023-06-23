Pike County celebrates America’s independence Published 8:11 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Every Fourth of July, Americans celebrate the most pivotal moment in their country’s history, which set into motion the development of a land of freedom and opportunity unequaled in the world.

Pike County, Alabama, visibly takes great pride in being American. The flags at Troy’s Bicentennial Park are testimony to that on all patriotic holidays. Those who travel Highway 231 through Troy are made aware that the people of Troy and Pike County are proud Americans.

America celebrates its Independence Day on July 4th each year. This year, 2023, America will celebrate its 247th birthday as independence was achieved from Great Britain following the Revolutionary War.

In rather recent years, Pike Countians have honored America’s independence with celebration events in Brundidge, Meeksville and Troy.

The celebrations will begin early this year as the festivities get underway in Brundidge at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (today) with the Independence Day Parade along Main Street at 3:30 p.m. followed by entertainment at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House and the fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. The events are sponsored by the Brundidge Business Association.

The Meeksville Fourth of July Parade will be get underway at 9 a.m. on July 4. Lineup will be at the former Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department. The parade will disband at Harmony Park where there will be barbecue, burgers and other festival foods. The playground will be open for kids. Music, food and fellowship will be at the pavilion. The parade is sponsored by the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Troy Fireworks Extravaganza will be at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with viewing at Veterans Memorial Stadium. However, there are many great areas in the city from which to view the fireworks display.

The Troy City Fireworks Extravaganza is made possible by the City of Troy and Troy Parks and Recreation.

Everyone is invited to celebrate America’s 247th birthday at any or all of the county’s Independence Day celebrations.