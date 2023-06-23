Obituary, Saturday, June 24, 2023 Published 8:02 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Johnnie Ann Baker Ellis

Johnnie Ann Baker Ellis, age 78, a resident of Brundidge, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11 am at Mt. Olive Assembly of God with the Rev. Ashley Faulk and Rev. Shirlie Ellis officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Assembly of God Cemetery in Brundidge. Visitation was held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 10 am until 11 am at Mt. Olive Assembly of God.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Glen Ellis; son: Tony Ellis (Keisha); daughter-in-law: Teresa Ellis; grandchildren: Matthew Ellis (Drue), Kaylyn Johnson (Chadney), Landon Ellis; great-granddaughter: Joanna Johnson; sister: Janie Carson; and special niece and caregiver: Carol Lee.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Pascal and Bonnie Ruth Baker; sister: Nelda White; son: Scotty Ellis; father and mother-in-law: Bill and Rosalena Ellis; in-laws: Kit Carson, Leander Ellis, Blanchie Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Ella Mae Dykes, Joshua Fortune, and Linda Sue Ellis.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and cherished the time she got to spend with the,. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Serving as pallbearers were Chadney Johnson, Jon Ellis, Stanley Richards, David Ellis, Richard Berry, and Tanner Berry.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.