Troy’s matchups for MAC-SBC Challenge announced Published 11:55 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Sun Belt Conference (SBC) and Mid-American Conference (MAC) have entered into a scheduling alliance that will see men’s and women’s basketball teams face off against one another in the 2023-2024 season as a part of the MAC-SBC Challenge.

Over the next two seasons Troy will play MAC opponents in a four-game series. Troy will jumpstart the 2023-2024 season with the first game in the series pitting the Troy men against Ohio on the road on Nov. 8, while the women’s team will host Ball State on Nov. 11. The Troy vs. Ohio matchup on the men’s side will be the first game in the MAC-SBC Challenge. Troy and Ohio have never played on the hardwood, while the women’s showdown with Ball State is also a first-time ever matchup.

Game two of the MAC-SBC Challenge will take place on Feb. 10, 2024, and will be based on real-time NET rankings and will be announced in January.