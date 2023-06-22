Troy native Walt Sanders moves into new role with hospice care Published 8:31 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

Troy native Walt Sanders has spent the majority of his life caring for the residents of Troy, with a local pharmacy, and now he’s moved into a new calling as a hospice care consultant.

Sanders began working at Synco Drugs in Troy as a teenager and eventually purchased the pharmacy in 2012. He continued serving the community with Synco Drugs through 2023. Now, Sanders is serving the community in a new role, in hospice care.

Sanders now serves as a hospice care consultant with Compassus Hospice, which has locations all over the country, including one in Troy.

“I began looking for a role that I could provide care for patients and their families and really make a difference in peoples lives and my community,” Sanders said of his decision to move into hospice care. “I’m a lifelong Troy resident, and I really enjoy serving the residents of this great city. I got to do that for a long time during my career at Synco Drugs, and I’m now proud to be part of such a delicate time in people’s lives.”

Hospice care is a type of healthcare that focuses on the reduction of a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life. Sanders helps patients and their families begin hospice services, along with educating physicians, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, hospitals and other healthcare partners on the benefits of hospice.

“It’s an extreme honor to come alongside and support patients and their families through hospice care,” Sanders said. “I was born and raised in Troy, and I love this community. I’m grateful for the chance that Compassus has given me to help families through difficult times, especially right here in my hometown.”

Outside of being able to continue to serve his community, Sanders said he personally saw what hospice care can do for patients, which drew him to this role even more.

“I have seen the life-changing benefits of hospice care first hand in my own family, and I’m excited to share that with other families,” Sanders emphasized. “Sometimes people have a negative connotation when it comes to hospice, but we are here to help and provide the best quality of life possible; not only for the patient, but for families and caregivers, as well.”

Sanders said that he encourages anyone with family or friends that may benefit from hospice care – or if someone just has questions – to contact him and that he’s available to discuss it 24/7. Anyone with questions can contact Sanders, at (334) 372-7007.