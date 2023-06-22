Master Gardener intern course offered Published 5:27 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Pike County Master Gardener Intern Course is being offer for the fall and will begin on August 10.

Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator, said those who have ever had the desire to garden will benefit from the Master Gardener Intern Course. But, the time is ticking down on registration which will close on June 30.

The 14-week hybrid training course combines online learning with face-to-fact labs at the Pike County Extension office.

“You don’t have to be a garden expert to participate in the course,” Peters said. “You just need to have the desire to learn and grow. Master Gardeners are Extension trained volunteers who get connected to gardening information and education opportunities.”

The Master Gardener program is for anyone who wishes to learn more about gardening and has a desire to help beautify their community with volunteer gardening project, Peters said.

To become a Master Gardener, applicants must complete 50 hours of volunteer work in various community projects and a 14- week horticulture training course. The cost is $150 and covers the book, class material, name badge and T-shirt.

The Alabama Master Gardener Course is taught by Extension agents and horticulture specialists. Fall class topics include soils and plant nutrition, basic botany, integrated pest management, plant diseases, beneficial and pest insects, plant care and management, vegetables, fruit, woody ornamentals, annuals and perennials and home lawns.

For more details, call the Pike County Extension office at 334-566-0985 or apply at https://www.aces.edu/go/mgv.