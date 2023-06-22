Jonas Shaw: Doing what makes him happy Published 6:03 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Jonas Shaw came to Troy University with future plans to be an Air Force officer.

And that would have been a great career but, Shaw’s creative side took over. He wanted to do something that would “make me happy.”

For Shaw, being creative is what makes him “happiest.”

“I like being creative,” he said. “I like photography and videography. I like shooting inside and outside. I like the personal side of photography and like to do advertising. Being creative with the camera is what’s best. “

The Phenix City native recently opened a photography shop on East Academy Street in downtown Troy and he is happy with the decision he has made.

“In college, my friends called me Seven Shots Shaw, so, I named my studio 7z,” Shaw said with a smile.

However, 7z is more than office space for Shaw’s photography business; it’s also his studio … and more. 7z also has available space for other photographers.

“There are photographers who don’t have adequate space for a studio,” Shaw said. “This building is large enough to accommodate several studio spaces as well as my office and personal studio space. I am happy to be in downtown Troy and look forward to being a part of the business community.”