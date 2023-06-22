Brundidge Independence Day Parade is Saturday, fireworks that night Published 6:07 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Independence Day Parade in Brundidge will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Lineup is at 2:30 p.m. on Veterans Boulevard. Just come, get in line and parade! Entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House. The fireworks show will begin at dark, aroun8:30 p.m. Suggested viewing of the fireworks is downtown Brundidge and Pike County High School. Brundidge restaurants will be open during the festivities. Come and celebrate America’s Independence in a big way in a small town.