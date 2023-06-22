Braylin Jackson earns first DI offer Published 8:26 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

On June 20, Pike County sophomore receiver Braylin Jackson received a college scholarship offer from Alabama State University.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 150-pound speedster’s offer from ASU was his second total college offer and his first Division I offer. As a freshman, Jackson hauled in 16 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown to go along with 53 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and five pass breakups on defense.

Jackson made some waves during the spring when he took state runner-up in the Class 3A 100-meter dash as a freshman. Then, Jackson exploded during Pike County’s spring football win over Class 6A Sidney Lanier, when he caught four passes for 113 yards and the game-winning fourth-quarter touchdown.

Jackson is one of Pike County’s returning starters from last year’s Bulldog team that made it all the way to the third round of the playoffs, after missing the playoffs the previous season.