Troy Public Radio launches new podcast featuring Don Noble, Alabama writers Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Savanah Weed

Fans of audio books and Southern literature can now tune into Troy Public Radio to hear the voice of literature expert Dr. Don Noble narrate the works of Alabama authors in a new podcast, “Alabama Aloud.”

A longtime fan of Dick Estell’s “The Radio Reader” and of audio books, Noble said he’s always had it on his mind to read literature on air. He previously worked with TPR Operations Manager, Host and Producer Kyle Gassiott and reached out with the idea.

“When Don came to me with the idea, I jumped at the opportunity to work with him again and share his formidable talent and warm presence with our listeners,” Gassiott said. “And the literature is so good. I know that once they’ve heard an episode of the podcast, listeners will subscribe and tell everyone they know about it.”

All of the authors were either born in Alabama, have lived in the state for a long period of time or have a “genuine Alabama connection.” Noble also said he’s choosing stories that will keep people entertained.

“They don’t all have to be funny, but I’m trying to keep it light,” he said. “I think people like amusing stories best. They’re not standup comics, but they’re light or they’re amusing. The stories are by men and women, old and young and black and white, and that will become evident as the weeks go by.”

The first of eight episodes aired Tuesday, June 13, and features “Love” by Michelle Richmond, “Alaska” by Tom Franklin and “The Other Shoe” by Jennifer Horne. Through his connections working for Alabama Public Radio and Alabama Public Television, Noble said he’s already received a good amount of positive feedback.

“I’m getting a lot of response from people that I’m connected to, and I think we’re going to get a sizable audience pretty quick because of these platforms,” he said.

Upcoming episodes will feature stories from Daniel Wallace, Marlin Barton, Suzanne Hudson, Wendy Reed, Thom Gossom and Troy University English professor Kirk Curnutt. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Last of the Belles” will also be featured due to its connection to Montgomery.

Episodes release every two weeks and are available here.