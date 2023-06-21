TB&T business hours change effective July 1 Published 7:34 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Troy Bank & Trust has announced a change of business hours to be effective July 1, 2023

Jeff Kervin, TB&T president, said, after an extensive study of the bank’s transactions and careful consideration of customer feedback, Troy Bank & Trust is consolidating resources and extending operating hours to allow to better serve its customers.

The changes affect the Pike County and Elba braches only.

The changes for the Troy Main Branch, Troy South Branch and the Troy Downtown Bank are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Brundidge Downtown Branch hours for the lobby and drive-thru will be from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Brundidge Main Branch drive-thru (only) on S.A. Graham Blvd. will be open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The Elba Branch lobby and drive-thru will be open 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.

All TB&T locations will be closed on Saturday.