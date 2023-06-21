Brundidge to celebrate Independence Day Saturday Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Brundidge Independence Day Parade is set for Saturday and everyone is invited to celebrate America’s 247th birthday as independence was achieved from Great Britain following the Revolutionary War.

The Brundidge Independence Day Parade will begin its march from Veterans Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. Saturday along Main Street through the downtown area.

Latera Baxter, chair of the sponsoring Brundidge Business Association’s annual Independence Day Parade, said everyone is invited to participate in the parade by riding anything from lawnmowers and bicycles to fancy floats or marching along or on the sidelines cheering the parade.

Lineup is on Veterans Boulevard just above the Piggly Wiggly beginning at 2:30 p.m. Those who want to be a part of the parade are encouraged to come, lineup and parade.

The parade will disband just below the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on South Main Street. The presentation of the queens who represent neighboring towns will follow the parade at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House.

However, the festivities will not end there, said Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright.

Following the parade and queens’ presentation, Henry DjHendock Everett will entertain the gathering of America’s well-wishers with music at the Knox Ryals Pavilion. Everyone is invited to enjoy the music and to tap their toes and dance if they wish.

“We hope to have an ice cream in town and we have great places to eat while waiting for the fireworks show to begin at dark somewhere around 8:30 p.m.,” Wright said and added that downtown Brundidge is a great place to watch the fireworks show as well as is Pike County High School.’

“We expect to have a great Independen