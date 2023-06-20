Troy Regional Primary Care adds providers Published 8:32 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Troy Regional Primary Care Clinics in Troy and Brundidge recently welcomed two new Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners (CRNPs) to their staffs. Chavona Moore returned to Troy Regional as the CRNP for the Brundidge Family Medical Clinic, and Cortne Amerson joined the existing two providers in the Troy Primary Care Clinic.

Moore is certified by The American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University and a master’s in nursing from The University of South Alabama. She began her nursing career at Jackson Hospital working as an RN in crucial care. She later joined Troy Regional as an ICU RN and worked in the ER and medical-surgery and served as a house supervisor. After completing her nurse practitioner degree, she worked for Health Services, Inc., in Montgomery for two years before returning home to Troy.

Amerson is also certified by The American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She graduated from Panama City State College with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and completed the Family Nurse Practitioner program at Chamberlain College in Chicago. She also earned a master’s in nursing while in Chicago.

“We are so excited to have these two outstanding healthcare providers join our team!” said Rick Smith, Troy Regional CEO. “They are both highly experienced and very compassionate. Chavona is taking care of our patients in the Brundidge Clinic, some of them driving from Montgomery where they saw her before. With the addition of Cortne in our Troy Regional campus location, we can offer more continuity. She joins Dr. Ethan Sellers and CRNP Rebecca Allen-Jones to provide quality care close to home in Troy.”

In addition to offering primary care clinics in Troy and Brundidge, Troy Regional has a family medical clinic in Elba. Dr. Lance Dyess, who has John Graham, administrator of hospital and clinic operations, said, “Primary care is so important, and it is becoming more difficult for new patients to get in to see a provider. We wanted to provide this service to our communities. All our clinics are currently accepting new patients.”

The clinics are open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Walk-in patients are welcome in the Troy and Brundidge locations.

The Troy clinic (334-536-1001) on the Troy Regional campus is conveniently located in the medical center office complex. The Brundidge clinic (334-536-1001) is located at 664 Veterans Blvd. and the Elba clinic (334-897-2207) is at 252 Larkin Road.